NC Zoo’s chimpanzee Amy expecting baby at end of November

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- Another chimpanzee at the North Carolina Zoo is pregnant.

Amy is expecting a baby chimp at the end of November. It will be the second chimpanzee born at the zoo this year and the fifth in the last 10 years.

Curator of Mammals Jennifer Ireland says the recent births make the North Carolina Zoo one of the most successful facilities for breeding chimpanzees.

The Zoo has one of the biggest chimp troops in the country. The new baby will bring the number of chimpanzees to 16. Right now, there are six boys and nine girls. The zookeepers won't know the sex of the baby until it is born.