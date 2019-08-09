WATCH LIVE at 10 a.m.: Greensboro Police Chief Wayne Scott speaks about his retirement
DISH Subscribers, your service on this station could be interrupted. Click here for full details and to take action.

NC Zoo’s chimpanzee Amy expecting baby at end of November

Posted 9:05 am, August 9, 2019, by

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- Another chimpanzee at the North Carolina Zoo is pregnant.

Amy is expecting a baby chimp at the end of November. It will be the second chimpanzee born at the zoo this year and the fifth in the last 10 years.

Curator of Mammals Jennifer Ireland says the recent births make the North Carolina Zoo one of the most successful facilities for breeding chimpanzees.

The Zoo has one of the biggest chimp troops in the country. The new baby will bring the number of chimpanzees to 16. Right now, there are six boys and nine girls. The zookeepers won't know the sex of the baby until it is born.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.