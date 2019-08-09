× NC teen charged with possession of weapon of mass destruction

SHELBY, N.C. — A teen was arrested for possession of a weapon of mass destruction and is also allegedly connected to several shootings in Shelby, the Shelby Star reports.

Malik Jones, 16, of Shelby, was found by police smoking marijuana in front of a trailer Friday, according to Det. Donald Bivins with Shelby police.

He was arrested. When officers searched a nearby car, they say they found a sawed-off shotgun, an AR-15 and a .45 caliber handgun.

Jones made his first appearance in court Wednesday. He is being charged as an adult.

“We’ve listened on the jail calls, and he’s claimed ownership of the weapons,” Bivins said in District Court.

Authorities say they believe Jones is connected to over 13 shooting-related events that have killed people recently.

“I know it is hard to believe when you look at this young man, but he is the most dangerous human being in Cleveland County,” said Sally Kirby-Turner, Cleveland County Assistant District Attorney.

As of right now, Jones has not been charged in any of the shootings, but he is a main suspect, according to Capt. Steve Seate with Shelby police.

Jones is under a $650,000 bond.