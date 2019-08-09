More than 20 cars damaged in vandalism spree in Winston-Salem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- People across Winston-Salem got a rude awakening when they found their car windows smashed out.

In what appears to be a vandalism spree across the city, more than 20 cars were damaged in less than 24 hours.

Police responded to reports of vandalism on 11 different streets in the city. They include East Sprague Street, Bretton Street, Hoover Street, West Fourth Street, Cloverdale Avenue, Brightwood Court, Cleveland Avenue, Salisbury Ridge Road, File Street, Church Street and Trademart Boulevard.

Most of the cars were parked along the street or at the end of the driveway.

"It's been sitting there for four of five years like that and nobody's ever bothered a thing then all of a sudden pow the window's gone," said Ivan Blankenship, whose car was damaged on Bretton Street.

Police tell FOX8 at this time it appears nothing was stolen from the cars and the cases could all be connected.

Officers ask anyone with information to call the Winston-Salem Police Department (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.