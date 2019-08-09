× Missing 9-year-old in South Carolina found safe

Greenville County authorities confirm missing 9-year-old Matthew Yarbrough has been found, WLOS reports.

The boy went missing Thursday evening.

Search crews found Matthew near the Green River Preserve Camp in Transylvania County.

Authorities say Matthew wandered off from the YMCA camp in Greenville around 5 p.m.

YMCA camp leaders say they’re investigating how he escaped the supervision of camp counselors.

Authorities say Matthew’s resourcefulness helped in the dense terrain.