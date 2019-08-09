DISH Subscribers, your service on this station could be interrupted. Click here for full details and to take action.

Missing 9-year-old in South Carolina found safe

Posted 2:29 pm, August 9, 2019, by , Updated at 02:28PM, August 9, 2019

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Greenville County authorities confirm missing 9-year-old Matthew Yarbrough has been found, WLOS reports.

The boy went missing Thursday evening.

Search crews found Matthew near the Green River Preserve Camp in Transylvania County.

Authorities say Matthew wandered off from the YMCA camp in Greenville around 5 p.m.

YMCA camp leaders say they’re investigating how he escaped the supervision of camp counselors.

Authorities say Matthew’s resourcefulness helped in the dense terrain.

