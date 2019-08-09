Local coffee business paying it forward

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A local coffee business received help getting up and rolling -- and now is passing along the good deeds.

Cause Roast coffee is one the first four new businesses to be accepted into the Tech Lab at HQ Greensboro.

North State sponsors the lab that helps entrepreneurs launch their businesses during an 8-week program that teaches them to build financial models, create business plans and use technology to grow their business.

Cause Roast coffee opened a coffee truck in a 1972 VW bus this summer. The owner wanted to serve high-quality coffee and unique specialty drinks to customers. But Cause Roast is paying it forward by giving 15 percent of proceeds to an organization that provides clean water to third world countries.

North State and HQ Greensboro are accepting applications from future business owners for the next Tech Lab class. You have until Sept. 30 to apply. You can do so here.

You can learn more about where to find Cause Roast Coffee here.