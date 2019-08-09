× Greensboro Police Chief Wayne Scott speaks about retirement

WATCH LIVE at 10 a.m.: Greensboro Police Chief Wayne Scott speaks about his retirement.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police Chief Wayne Scott has announced plans for retirement, according to a Greensboro police video.

His retirement will be effective Jan. 31, 2020.

Chief Scott is holding a press conference Friday at 10 a.m. where he will provide more information about his retirement.

He became the police chief in March 2015 and joined the Greensboro Police Department in 1991.