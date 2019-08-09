WATCH LIVE at 10 a.m.: Greensboro Police Chief Wayne Scott speaks about his retirement
DISH Subscribers, your service on this station could be interrupted. Click here for full details and to take action.

Greensboro Police Chief Wayne Scott speaks about retirement

Posted 9:30 am, August 9, 2019, by

WATCH LIVE at 10 a.m.: Greensboro Police Chief Wayne Scott speaks about his retirement.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police Chief Wayne Scott has announced plans for retirement, according to a Greensboro police video. 

His retirement will be effective Jan. 31, 2020.

Chief Scott is holding a press conference Friday at 10 a.m. where he will provide more information about his retirement.

He became the police chief in March 2015 and joined the Greensboro Police Department in 1991.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.