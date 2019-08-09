× Back to school giveaways happening this weekend

Burlington:

Schoolstock Back-to-School Festival

When: Aug. 10 from 9. a.m. to noon

Where: Holly Hill Mall and Business Center in Burlington

3,000 backpacks full of school supplies will be given away.

Greensboro:

Operation Pass (Partners advocating student success)

When: Aug. 10 form 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Where: Greensboro Coliseum Field House located at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd.

At least 2,000 young people and their families are expected at the event, which provides each student with a backpack full of school supplies donated by community members and sponsors.

Destiny Church Back to School Outreach Event

When: Aug. 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Destiny Church at 2401 Randleman Road Greensboro, NC 27406

Volunteers will be giving away free school supplies and free food.

There will also be activities for the children and the Medical Society will be doing free health screenings and checkups on site.

St. James Baptist Church Back to School Giveaway

When: Aug. 10 from 8 a.m. to noon

Where: 536 W. Florida St. Greensboro, NC 27406

All back to school items being given away will be free.

High Point:

Little Bags for Big Dreams

When: Aug. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Washington Terrace Park in High Point

This back to school event is put on by the The High Point Community Foundation.

The High Point Community Foundation says the foundation “is a catalyst for positive change that promotes philanthropy, administers an expanding grants program and serves as a trustworthy partner in responding to community needs.”

Winston-Salem:

Lit Back to School Giveaway

When: Aug. 10 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Union Baptist Church at 1200 North Trade St. Winston-Salem, NC 27101

Students, ages 4 – 18, will have an opportunity to sample various art forms such as dance, drumming, painting, singing, tumbling and more.

A resource fair will be held for parents, giving them an opportunity to sign their child up for services and programs offered in the community.

The back to school event is in three sessions.

First session: from 2 pm – 3 pm, students will tour a Forsyth County Sheriff`s Department display, learn about bullying, participate in an African drum circle and learn about African Inventions and golfing.

Second session: from 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm, students will learn the art of hair braiding, haircut/ trim techniques, proper application of cosmetics, making thoughtful choices, drama and voice techniques.

Third session: the event will conclude with a showcase, which will feature dance, spoken word and choirs and performances and students will receive school supplies.

Parents who wish to register their should register by call (336) 724-9305. Registration is free and open to the public.

Housing Authority Back to School Drive

When: Aug. 10 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: 630 Brookwood Business Park Dr. Winston Salem, NC 27105

Several companies partnering with the Housing Authority at Piedmont Circle in Winston and doing a back to school drive for the kids.

United Healthcare Centers Community Day

When: Aug. 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: 2101 Peter Creek Parkway at the Marketplace Mall.

School supplies will be given away. There will also be games for the entire family, food and entertainment.