3 displaced after house fire in Winston-Salem

Posted 3:49 pm, August 9, 2019

(WSFD)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem firefighters battled a house fire in the northern part of the city Friday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the 4700 block of Baux Mountain Road.

Firefighters on the scene shared a picture on Twitter, showing heavy smoke coming from the home.

The American Red Cross is helping three people who were displaced by the fire.

Primary and secondary searches of the home were completed and firefighters did not find anyone else inside.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

Google Map for coordinates 36.164953 by -80.221832.

4700 block of Baux Mountain Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27105

