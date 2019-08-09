× 18-year-old football star on his way to college, school superintendent killed in head-on South Carolina crash

CHESTER, S.C. — A Rock Hill high school football player and a school superintendent were killed Thursday in South Carolina in a head-on crash, according to highway patrol, WCNC reports.

Savion White, 18, was in a vehicle that crossed the center line and crashed into a vehicle being driven by superintendent Dr. Betty Jo Hall, troopers say.

A head-on crash in Chester County kills a high school football stand-out and a school superintendent. Coroner says South Pointe HS grad Savion White was on his way to Newberry College, where he earned a college football scholarship, when he was involved in a crash with (1/2) pic.twitter.com/evwYUTCrwG — Brandon Goldner (@BrandonWCNC) August 9, 2019

Hall was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck.

Her husband was also in the vehicle and troopers say he is in the ICU in a South Carolina hospital.

White was heading to Newberry college on a football scholarship.