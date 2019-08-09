18-year-old football star on his way to college, school superintendent killed in head-on South Carolina crash
CHESTER, S.C. — A Rock Hill high school football player and a school superintendent were killed Thursday in South Carolina in a head-on crash, according to highway patrol, WCNC reports.
Savion White, 18, was in a vehicle that crossed the center line and crashed into a vehicle being driven by superintendent Dr. Betty Jo Hall, troopers say.
Hall was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck.
Her husband was also in the vehicle and troopers say he is in the ICU in a South Carolina hospital.
White was heading to Newberry college on a football scholarship.