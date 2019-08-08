× Wendy’s spicy chicken nuggets return this Monday

Monday will be an important day for fans of Wendy’s spicy chicken nuggets.

Wendy’s announced Thursday that the spicy nuggets won’t be coming out on Aug. 19 as originally planned.

No, they’re coming back a full 11 days early on Monday, Aug. 8.

Chance the Rapper is partially to thank.

In May, he tweeted “Wendy’s WILL bring back spicy nuggets at some point please please Lord let it be today.”

Wendy’s then responded asking fans to get one of their tweets up to 2 million likes to bring the nuggets back.

Less than 24 hours later, they reached their goal.