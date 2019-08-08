Three children missing after mother’s body found along Missouri highway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NOEL, Mo. — Investigators have identified a woman whose body was found along Highway 59 near Noel, Missouri, as the mother of three children, according to the McDonald County Sheriff's Office.

According to a press release from the sheriff's office, 25-year-old McCormack's three small children have not been seen since her disappearance and are now considered missing.

The children have been identified as 4-year-old Siah Casillas, 20-month-old Saidah Noor and 7-month-old Intisar Mahamed.

McCormack's body was found July 29 on a steep hillside along Highway 59 between Noel and Ginger Blue. KYTV reports that the body was found next to an open suitcase. Investigators say McCormack had not been seen since the middle of July. Authorities were not notified by anyone that she had been missing.

After several days of investigating and a re-examination of the body, officials say they have strong evidence to believe that the body is that of McCormack.

Formal identification will not be complete until dental records and DNA samples are confirmed. Officials say they do have a DNA sample from a family member at this time to compare and are trying to get dental comparison X-rays as well.

The children are considered missing and possibly endangered. Deputies are asking for the public's help finding them.

McCormack's friends say the children were last seen with her on or around July 3, according to the press release.

One of the children's fathers has filed a missing person report with the McDonald County Sheriff's Office.