Suspect in custody after traffic stop, manhunt in Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. -- Sheriff's deputies in Forsyth County say a suspect is in custody after an hours-long search Thursday afternoon.

It started when deputies tried to pull over a car on U.S. 311 southbound near Hastings Hill Road.

Deputies say minutes after the stop, the man in the car confronted a deputy. They say the man had a gun and took off into the woods.

Investigators used a K-9 unit and eventually tracked him down hiding behind a house.

The man was arrested and no injuries were reported.

Deputies haven't identified the suspect or found the gun but said the suspect did not own the car that was pulled over.