DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- A program that teaches children how to be safe kicked off in Davidson County on Thursday.

"Safety Town" teaches children between the ages of 4 and 6 about things like traffic signs and laws, bike and pedestrian safety and general safety like stranger danger.

The sheriff's office raised $8,000 to fund the program.

Deputies say they hope children learn something during all the fun.