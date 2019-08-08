Randolph Health, Zoo City Sportsplex discussed at Asheboro City Council meeting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- A health care provider in Randolph County seeking support from the city to continue their efforts in creating better health care for the citizens of Asheboro.

Thursday night during the city council meeting, Randolph Health CEO Angie Orth asked the city council if the mayor and city manager would be willing to be on the Randolph Health's sub-committee of their advisory committee.

"The city is an important strategic partner for us at Randolph Health. As we navigate our future it’s very important that our key stakeholders are at the table. We’ve invited them to participate with us as we create our future," Orth said.

Another item discussed during the city council meeting was an update on the Zoo City Sportsplex.

The $3.9 million facilities will sit right on the corner of Zoo Parkway and Cox Road. The site will include six multipurpose fields as well as outdoor tracks, volleyball courts and playgrounds throughout the complex.

"We were a little behind, we were wanting to get started earlier than this but we’ve been having some issues with the redesign that’s put us behind. But I think they’re pleased that we’re able to go ahead get something going," said Michael Leonard, city engineer for the City of Asheboro.

Construction for the Zoo City Sportsplex will start in September.