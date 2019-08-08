North Carolina shop praises shoplifter for ‘doing the right thing’

SURF CITY, N.C. — A shoplifter is getting high praise from one North Carolina store for doing the right thing.

Mia’s Marketplace, a Surf City boutique that sells gifts, jewelry and other products, shared an unusual letter Wednesday that they got in the mail.

The letter, which does not appear to include a name, said:

“Last week I was with some of my friends at your shop. We were goofing off and being bad. I stole one of the necklaces at your shop. When I got home, I felt really bad. I’m sorry that I did that. I really felt bad, so I’m bringing it back to you. Sorry.”

The remorseful shoplifter included a necklace in the envelope.

The owner of the local business was touched and offered their reply in a Facebook post.

“I don’t know who you are, but we at Mia’s, are all very proud of you for your honesty and returning to us what isn’t yours,” the post reads.

The post goes on to say that stealing from a small business like a “Mom ‘n Pop store” is like taking money for the family’s purse or burglarizing their home.

“It is THEFT, no matter how small and it affects me and my family, my employees, and ultimately Your family when you shop with us, as prices sometimes increase to account for loss,” the post reads. “Thank you for allowing me to speak on this and again, commend you for doing the right thing.”