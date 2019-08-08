× Man’s foot severed by speedboat on NC lake

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. – A man lost his foot Wednesday night after an accident involving a speedboat on Lake Norman, WSOC reported.

First responders were called to a water rescue around 8 p.m. to Old Arborway Road, near Trump National Golf Club in Mooresville.

Authorities told WSOC a man had his foot severed by the propeller of a speedboat on the lake.

The injured man was rushed to the hospital, but officials have not released his condition.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating and has not released any other details about the incident.