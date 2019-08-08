× Man sentenced to life in prison after impregnating 10-year-old girl from SC

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. —A man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after impregnating a 10-year-old girl in South Carolina, according to WJCL.

A jury found Tony Orlanda Singleton, now 37, guilty of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor Wednesday. Then, Circuit Court Judge Carmen T. Mullen sentenced the suspect to life in prison.

In April 2016, the young girl was in her room watching SpongeBob SquarePants when Singleton reportedly came into the room and assaulted her.

The child’s father told police once he learned that the mother was bringing the girl to another state for an abortion.

A DNA sample confirmed that Singleton was the father.

“This girl should be getting ready to go back to school, making friends, braiding her hair – things other girls her age typically are engaged in,” said prosecutor Hunter Swanson of the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, according to WJCL. “Instead, she’s in a courtroom, reliving a horrific ordeal. Tony Singleton is to blame for that. This man was someone she trusted, someone who lurked inside her home, someone who changed the fabric of his victim’s life forever.”