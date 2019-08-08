Man arrested after allegedly attacking Winston-Salem woman outside Burlington Coat Factory

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was arrested Friday after allegedly attacking a Winston-Salem woman outside a Burlington Coat Factory weeks earlier.

Terry Shawn Seibert, 30, is charged with kidnapping, robbery, assault by strangulation, assault on a female, order for arrest, larceny, two counts of failure to appear/comply, resisting arrest, aggressive driving, suspended or revoked driver's license, signal/movement violation, hit and run and stop light violation.

Starla Osborn sat down with FOX8 recounted what she remembered from June 20 attack outside the Burlington Coat Factory on North Point Boulevard.

Around 6 p.m., she had pulled in the parking lot to do her usual shopping.

Osborne explained that she saw a suspicious man in the parking lot, so she decided to pull her van into one of the available spots in front of the store.

“I went into the store ... then I seen him inside the store," Osborne said. "They say always go with your gut. I don’t know what my gut was telling me. I just knew something wasn’t right."

Osborne said she quickly walked out of the store to her van. She began to fumble with her keys to unlock her doors as quickly as possible.

Once the door was unlocked, she jumped inside and threw her bag of newly bought clothes on the floorboard beside her.

Then, she said when she went to shut the door, she saw him.

“I’m just staring face-to-face with that man I saw. There he was with his nasty body," Osborne said.

She said he began to push himself on top of her in an attempt to get inside the vehicle.

“He just kept yelling something about ‘The Aryan Brotherhood,’ but I don’t know what he was talking about," Osborne said.

She remembered how groups of people passed by the scene. Some even rolled down their windows to watch. But no one stopped to help.

“I’m yelling, ‘Call 911, just help me, you see me struggling,'" Osborne said. “I’m sitting here in my car yelling for help, but not one person did anything.”

For seven minutes, she says the two of them battled it out inside the van. Osborne said she began to punch the man in the face repeatedly. She said he then started to bite her.

“I pulled the car keys out three times then he bit me again in the exact same spots,” she said. “... He just began to choke me. I couldn’t breathe."

She was able to rip the man’s shirt before she was fully on the ground beside her van.

Then, the man then drove off. Osborne was dragged through the parking lot before she was eventually free.

“At that point is when people started to come and help me," Osborne said.

Winston-Salem police were notified and spotted Osborne’s stolen van within minutes. They chased the man for several miles before he crashed the vehicle and ran off.

She said she no longer feels safe to leave her house alone or when it gets dark. The fear that it will happen again has overwhelmed her.