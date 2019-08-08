Local girls get ready for rowing at the NCAA level

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Rowing remains one of the fastest-growing sports for women in the NCAA as more and more schools look to add the sport.

The High Point Rowing Club as a pretty amazing history of helping girls land college scholarships.

That trend continues this year with two more girls seeing their hard work rewarded with scholarships.

Lindsay York and Junior Ognobich are ready to start the next phase of their athletic and academic careers.

Their time with the High Point Rowing Club has them prepared to tackle this new challenge.