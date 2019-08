Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Caregivers have a tough job on their hands, and it requires cooperation from everyone involved.

An easy way to get everyone on the same page when it comes to the needs and care of a loved one is to bring them all together for a family meeting.

In this week's Successful Aging, we talk about ways to structure your family meeting to make sure everyone is on the same page.

These meetings don't always run smoothly, but they can result in better care for your loved one.