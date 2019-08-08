× Guilford County woman convicted of murder in husband’s 1992 death granted parole

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Guilford County woman who was convicted of murder in her husband’s 1992 death has been granted parole, according to a news release from the North Carolina Post Release Supervision and Parole Commission.

Donna S. Westbrooks, 67, was convicted of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and solicitation to commit murder on Nov. 23, 1993.

Westbrooks husband, James Westbrooks Jr., was stabbed to death in his Colfax home on March 13, 1992.

The Guilford County woman got two friends to kill her husband, promising to share the life insurance money with them.

Westbrooks’ parole release date is set for Aug. 1, 2022.