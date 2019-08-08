Greensboro home broken into and ransacked in ‘safe neighborhood’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A Greensboro house was broken into and ransacked.

It happened on Roberson Comer Road, off Lake Jeanette Road, Wednesday morning.

The thief pulled into the family’s driveway and made off with firearms, jewelry and electronics.

Neighbor Lisa Hart said most of the houses on the block have security cameras and the neighborhood is pretty safe.

“I was very surprised. Normally this is a safe neighborhood. I’ve lived in the area all my life, 50 years,” Hart said.

Hart says the street is regularly patrolled by police because the Lake Jeanette Boat Storage Facility is located at the end of the block.

“You have the alarm system, you have neighbors watching out for neighbors but I’m thinking if someone wants to get into your house, they’re going to get in regardless. Most of the people on the street, I think we look out for one another,” Hart said.

A police spokesperson tells FOX8 there is no new information at this time.