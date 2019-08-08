Davidson County EMS captain calls for safety measures after deadly N.C. 109 crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- A deadly Sunday evening crash left one Davidson County EMS captain calling for more safety measures being placed on the road.

Sunday evening, a family of four was hit head-on while driving on N.C. 109. They were between Thomasville and Denton when a High Point teenager allegedly crossed the median and ran into their vehicle.

Three people were killed.

“It was terrible, you could tell by looking at the vehicles that it was going to be bad,” said Lawrence Lyndon, the EMS captain for the small community of Fair Grove. Though he did not initially respond to the scene, he did arrive an hour after first responders got there.

Lyndon has worked as a first responder in the community for 30 years. During that time he said he has worked between 30 and 45 head-on crashes on N.C. 109 alone.

“75 percent of those were fatal,” he said.

After the Sunday crash, Lyndon sent a letter to NCDOT and requested that rumble strip be added to the road.

NCDOT responded to his statement saying, “This type of treatment would need to be analyzed by our Safety Unit in Raleigh to make the determination if they are warranted. They are highly disliked by residents where they have been installed in the past and we receive many complaints from them and the biking community since they make it very difficult for them to use the shoulders.”

“I was tired of seeing it happened, and I thought well I will let it go the first few times that it happened. Then when this one happened, and it still wasn’t being done,” Lyndon said.

When asked, NCDOT representatives explained that the safety unit would be reviewing the request for an analyzation of the 20-mile stretch of N.C. 109 between Thomasville and Denton. If a study is “warranted,” then traffic engineers would arrive at the site to collect data. However, an NCDOT representative did explain that it could take several weeks before crews could arrive for a study.

And even after that, traffic engineers could determine that rumble strips may not be the best way to handle the issue. It could come down to a variety of tactics such as adding a traffic light or reducing the speed limit.

The long and short of it, this is something that is in the very early stages of discussion.

Lyndon said he was glad to hear that this would be talked about further and is anxiously waiting to hear what will happen next.