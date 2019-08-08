Cybersecurity jobs in high demand, study finds more workers would rather be replaced by a robot than another person and more

In Thursday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses cybersecurity jobs which are in high demand, a study which found workers would rather be replaced by a robot over another person and Washington D.C. which has the most farmers markets in the nation.
