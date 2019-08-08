Charges dropped against NC woman arrested on flight after complaining about vomit in seat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DURHAM, N.C. — Misdemeanor trespassing charges against a Durham woman, who was kicked off a Frontier Airlines plane after complaining about vomit on her seat, have been dropped, WTVD reports.

Frontier Airlines is standing by the flight attendant involved but Rosetta Swinney has a different story about what happened.

"What really hurt me is for my child to see me getting handcuffed and taken away from her," Swinney said. "Twelve hours I was in jail. Twelve hours."

She was on a flight returning to Raleigh from Nevada with her 14-year-old daughter when the girl noticed the mess.

"She jumped up to say, 'Mom, my hands are wet.' She smelled it. She says, 'This is vomit, mom.' So we went to look. It was on the bag, all over her shirt, her hands," Swinney said.

Swinney says she was kicked off the plane and arrested after confronting a flight attendant for not reassigning her seat or trying and not cleaning the mess.

Frontier Airlines provided the following statement after the initial event:

"During boarding of flight 2066 from McCarran International Airport (LAS) to Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) last week, two passengers told the flight attendants that vomit was present in their seat area. The flight attendants apologized and immediately invited the mother and her teenage daughter to move to either end of the plane so that the seat area could be cleaned. The mother and daughter were also told that once boarding was complete they would be provided other seats if available. The daughter was also offered cleaning products and invited to use the lavatory to wash up. The mother was unsatisfied with the response and became disruptive. As a result, the flight attendants determined that the mother and daughter should be deplaned and accommodated on another flight. The mother refused, and following procedure, law enforcement was called. Law enforcement then requested that everyone deplane so that the mother and daughter could be removed allowing the aircraft to be re-boarded and depart. We apologized to our passengers for the inconvenience caused by the departure delay. The safety of passengers and crew is our top priority at Frontier."