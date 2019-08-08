Woman dies after head-on Davidson County crash that killed father, brother; High Point teen facing charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A third person has died after a head-on crash Sunday, according to EMS.

Kylie Dawson, 20, died Wednesday when she was taken off of life support, days after the crash that took lives of her 48-year-old father, Bryan Dawson, and her 17-year-old brother, Garhett Dawson.

Now, the mother and the 19-year-old charged in the crash are the only survivors.

The crash happened around 6:30 pm. on Highway 109 near Lexington, according to Traffic Incident Management.

The father and son were killed in the crash.

Two others who were in the same car, including the 20-year-old, were taken to the hospital.

They were last reported in stable condition Sunday three days before Kylie Dawson died.

A relative of the victims said the family of four, from Reading, Pennsylvania, was going to a relative's lake house.

Paxton Workman, 19, of High Point, was driving the other vehicle and was not injured.

He is charged with driving left of center and two counts of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.