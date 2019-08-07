× Police confirm no one harmed, no weapon at Winston-Salem Walmart after confusion erupted

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A flurry of posts on social media got shoppers and workers at a local Walmart riled up, but police say the confusion was just a misunderstanding.

In short, police said there was no weapon, and no one was harmed.

At about 12:47 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, police responded to a report of “unknown trouble” at the Walmart at 320 E. Hanes Mill Road.

Initially, police say it was reported that there was a “gunman” inside the store, prompting an evacuation of customers and employees.

Officers learned that the person who reported the situation told people in the parking lot that someone was trying to harm her. Police said she appeared to be suffering from cognitive issues.

This initial report prompted a chain of events that caused Walmart employees and others to believe that there may have been a dangerous person in the store.

Police confirmed, however, that no one in or around the Walmart had any type of gun or weapon, and no one was hurt.

The department says the situation was blown out of proportion on social media.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-770 or Crimestoppers at (336) 727-2800. For Spanish (en Español), call (336) 727-3904.