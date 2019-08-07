× Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools names Dr. Angela Pringle as new superintendent

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools has named their new superintendent.

In a special-called meeting, the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education approved the selection of Dr. Angela Pringle as the next superintendent of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

Pringle will take office on Sept. 3, 2019.

The school system released the following information about Pringle:

“Dr. Pringle has enjoyed a long and successful career in public education spanning more than thirty years in Virginia and Georgia. Since 2014, she has served 31,000 students as superintendent for the Richmond County Schools in Augusta, Georgia. Prior to assuming her current position, Dr. Pringle served as a region superintendent and principal for the DeKalb County School District (Georgia’s third largest school district). She also previously served as director of human resources, a principal, and an assistant principal for the Gwinnett County Public Schools (Georgia’s largest school district), and as a principal and assistant principal for the Danville Public Schools in Virginia. Dr. Pringle began her career in public education as a math teacher in Virginia Beach and Danville, Virginia. “Dr. Pringle has an impressive academic background as well. She received a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and business management from Averett University in Danville, Virginia. She went on to earn a master’s degree in secondary school administration from Hampton University in Hampton, Virginia, and a doctorate in educational leadership from Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia. Dr. Pringle also was selected to participate in the prestigious Broad Superintendents Academy in 2018. “Dr. Pringle looks forward to the opportunity to lead the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. She and her husband, Lieutenant Colonel Ronald D. Hairston, Deputy Chief of the Danville Police Department, and their adult children all look forward to becoming active members of the community.”