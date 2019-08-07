× Teens rescue woman on NC highway after van overturns during rush hour

ASHEVILLE, N.C. —Teens in Asheville rushed to the rescue Tuesday after a van overturned on Interstate 240 during rush hour, WLOS reports.

A woman was trapped inside.

“Everyone all ran in, and we all flipped the car over and got the lady out of the car all safe,” skater Sam Crown said.

Crown did not think twice before running to help rescue the woman inside.

“She was on her side and, like, I thought she was knocked out,” Crown said. “But, when we flipped her back, she had like cuts on her arm, but she seemed relatively alright.”

The crash happened on I-240, right near exit 4C downtown.