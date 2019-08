× Storms roll into Triad; police warn, ‘Please do not drive through high water’

Storms hit the Piedmont Triad Wednesday afternoon.

Burlington police warned drivers in the areas of South Church Street, West Fifth Street and Huffman Mill Road to be cautious due to flooding in the area.

“Please do not drive through high water,” police said in a tweet.

