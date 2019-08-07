× Snow Camp man arrested after allegedly shooting Burlington man several times following crash

BURLINGTON, N.C. — One man is charged with attempted murder and another is in critical condition after a shooting following a collision Tuesday evening.

At about 6:54 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a report that a person, who had been shot, was at the Speedway at 653 E. Webb Ave.

At the scene, officers found 32-year-old Teyon Terae Oliver, of Burlington, in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the upper torso.

Oliver was taken to a hospital.

Police report Oliver was driving a white 2007 Mazda 3 south on Ireland Street when he crashed into a black Toyota Rav 4.

Oliver then got out of his car and began to approach the other driver, Cameron Neal Lindley, 31, of Snow Camp.

Lindley reportedly told Oliver he had a gun, and, when Oliver continued to approach, Lindley shot him several times.

After he was shot, Oliver got back into his car and drove to the Speedway.

Lindley remained on scene until police arrived. He was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

The suspect is in Alamance County Jail with no bond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for text-a–tip method, both with possible cash rewards.