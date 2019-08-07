× SC mother, man face murder charges after 13-year-old girl with special needs dies in vehicle

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — Two people are facing charges after a 13-year-old girl with special needs died in a vehicle Monday, according to WCIV.

Someone had reported a child who was locked in a car and not breathing on the 11000 block of U.S. 21 in Colleton County, South Carolina. Crews responded just before 5 p.m.

By the time officials arrived, family had already pulled the girl from the car, but in the words of Colleton County Fire-Rescue Chief Barry McRoy, she was “beyond help, WCIV reports.

Rita Pangalangan, 49, the girl’s mother, and Larry King, 41, have been charged with murder.

The Colleton County School District lists Pangalangan as an employee in early childhood education.

A school district spokesperson told the station she has been placed on paid administrative leave after the arrest.

Officials have not released the child’s name as they await an autopsy report.