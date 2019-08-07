Piedmont Girl Scouts troop restoring North Carolina Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Davidson County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- A Piedmont Girl Scouts troop is honoring some of our nation’s fallen soldiers by restoring the North Carolina Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Davidson County.

Troop 41495 is repainting the names of 1,620 North Carolinians who were killed or deemed missing during the Vietnam War.

The names have faded over time.

The troop responded to the N.C. Department of Transportation’s request for help from the community.

Troop leader Beth Hicks knew that this would be a great opportunity for the girls to make a lasting impact.

“They were kind of nervous, kind of excited. Once we got started, they really got into it and they’ve done really, really well,” Hicks said.

“I like coming out here and doing it for the families,” Maddie Hinkle said.

The girls meticulously paint each letter.

“You have to be detailed,” Emma Hinkle said.

Even though the girls are only 11 and 12 years old, they understand the importance of what they’re doing.

“All these people died for us and the least we could do was sacrifice some of our time for them,” Hannah Hicks said.

“My dad was in the military and it’s very special to me that we give back to those who participated in the war,” Bailey Hicks said.

The troop hopes to have their work finished in about a year.

The group averages about 50 names per session.

The hours put into this community project will allow the Girl Scouts Cadettes to earn the Girl Scouts Silver Award.