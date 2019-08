× Missing South Carolina teenager found safe 4 days after disappearance

NEW ELLENTON, S.C. — A South Carolina teenager, who had been missing since Friday, was found Tuesday night, according to police.

Madison Chelsea Ann Martin had been last seen at about 6 p.m. Friday at her home in New Ellenton.

“Thanks for all your help and shares in finding the missing teen!” New Ellenton police wrote in a Facebook post Wednesday.