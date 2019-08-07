× Man accused of sexually assaulting woman in Winston-Salem Walmart parking lot arrested

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a Walmart parking lot, according to Lt. T.C. Hart.

Trevor A. Lewis, 20, is charged with misdemeanor sexual battery.

Investigators say Lewis grabbed a woman in the parking lot of the store off Parkway Village Circle back in July.

The woman told police he pulled her dress up and tried to shove her against the car.

When she screamed, witnesses stepped in to help and the suspect ran off.