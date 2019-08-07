WINNING POWERBALL NUMBERS: 47-8-59-32-53 (3)

Man accused of sexually assaulting woman in Winston-Salem Walmart parking lot arrested

Posted 11:06 pm, August 7, 2019, by

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a Walmart parking lot, according to Lt. T.C. Hart.

Trevor A. Lewis, 20, is charged with misdemeanor sexual battery.

Investigators say Lewis grabbed a woman in the parking lot of the store off Parkway Village Circle back in July.

The woman told police he pulled her dress up and tried to shove her against the car.

When she screamed, witnesses stepped in to help and the suspect ran off.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.