Greensboro couple’s house shot at for 3rd time in 4 months

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Erletha Womack said she is amazed that she and her husband have been able to avoid being hit by gunfire after their home was shot at on Wednesday morning.

“I woke up and there was shattered glass everywhere,” she said.

Around 1 a.m., someone drove down Randolph Avenue and fired a shot into Womack’s front door. The only people inside the home were she and her 84-year old husband.

“This is like the third time this has happened to us in just a few months. My husband turns 85 on Saturday and we’re trying to survive. We’re trying to make sure that he lives to see 85,” she said.

The Womacks live in one of the few occupied houses on Randolph Avenue.

In the past four months, they have had three drive-by shootings happen. Two of them occurred when at least one of their great-grandchildren were over.

“My 9-year-old was sitting on the couch, and the bullet came [inches] from hitting her,” Womack said. “We’re elderly people. We’re not messing with anybody.”

In each of the three shootings, Greensboro police have not found the gunmen or a motive.

Womack said they have tried to move several times, but do not have the finical stability to do so. She said that until they can, they will continue to feel like sitting ducks.

“I’m depressed and it grows on you some. You don’t know which one of your sons is going to be outside, or who’s going to get hit. Or if you’re going to be in the kitchen and a bullet comes through,” she said.