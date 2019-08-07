× Graham man charged with repeatedly sexually abusing a child

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A Graham man faces charges of child sex crimes involving a teenager, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies first received a word in December 2018 that a teenager was sexually abused repeatedly over an extended period of time.

Jeffery Thomas Rice, 44, of Graham was arrested on June 4 and served with two counts of violating a domestic violence protective order.

As he served 75 days in the Alamance County Detention Center, the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office continued to investigate the allegations of sex crimes.

On Tuesday, Rice was served warrants at the Alamance County Detention Center for charges of statutory sex offense with a child 15 years old or younger, two counts of indecent liberties with a child and other sex crimes.

He was placed under a $150,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit at (336) 570-6300