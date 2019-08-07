WINNING MEGA MILLIONS NUMBERS: 43-31-17-55-11 (16)

Disney releases price for Disney+ bundle, Volkswagon to add more tech to its cars and more

August 7, 2019

In Wednesday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses Disney which says its streaming service bundle with other services will cost $12.99 a month, Volkswagon which plans to add more tech to its cars and a new study which found half of younger Americans no longer believe college is necessary.

