Disney releases price for Disney+ bundle, Volkswagon to add more tech to its cars and more

In Wednesday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses Disney which says its streaming service bundle with other services will cost $12.99 a month, Volkswagon which plans to add more tech to its cars and a new study which found half of younger Americans no longer believe college is necessary.
