Concerns over security at Oakwood Cemetery in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- The entrances and exits to one High Point cemetery are a concern for residents in the area.

A committee is asking for the City of High Point to look into placing gates at the entrances and exits of Oakwood Cemetery.

Residents say drivers use the cemetery as a cut-through, speeding through the burial site.

Last year, police say an impaired man was speeding through the cemetery and crashed into several tombstones.

"We had one issue were apparently once they come in, a guy wrecked, did a lot of damage. Luckily for us, his insurance paid for it and that was one of the issues," said Terry Houk, director of Public Services for the City of High Point.

Another issue is an increase in crime. Recently, neighborhood surveillance video captured a drive-by shooting and the perpetrators drove through the cemetery on Steele Street to shoot at a home.

"The first drive-by they came through the cemetery and went down Steele to Richardson and the second drive-by they came from Richardson to down Steele and out the cemetery," Kimberly Volkman said.

The city is considering placing gates to cut down on the commotion and crime.

"We looked at going ahead and adding four gates, three would be manual, it means that they would have to be opened and closed manually and one being an automatic gate," Houk said.

The estimated cost of the gates would be around $70,000, however, that pricing could change before they make a final decision. The next step would be to get it approved by the city council.