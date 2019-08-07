Bib’s Downtown in Winston-Salem shares some great recipes for your end-of-summer party

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Host an end-of-summer party or back-to-school bash with these delicious backyard dishes from Bib's Downtown in Winston-Salem. Shannon Smith shows us on this Recipe Wednesday.
Fresh Summer Peach Salsa
Ingredients
- 4 fresh peaches peeled and chopped
- 2 cups of fresh diced pineapple
- 1 small red onion diced
- 1 red bell pepper diced
- 1 fresh jalapeno seeded and diced
- 1 small bunch of fresh cilantro chopped
- The juice of 1 fresh lime (may need more)
- Salt and pepper to taste
- A pinch of cayenne pepper
Directions
- Combine all ingredients in a large bowl
- Toss in salt and pepper again to taste
- Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour
Smoked Brisket Hot Dog Chili
Ingredients
- 3 cups of finely chopped smoked brisket
- 1/2 of an onion, chopped
- 4 cups of water
- 6 cups of ketchup
- 1/2 cup of brown sugar
- 3 tablespoons of chili powder
- 2 teaspoons of salt
- 1 teaspoon of black pepper
- 2 teaspoons of Worcestershire sauce
Directions
- Combine brisket onions and water and bring to a boil
- Turn down to a simmer and cook for about 15 minutes
- Now add ketchup, brown sugar, chili powder, salt and pepper and Worcestershire sauce
- Turn heat to low medium and simmer for about 45 minutes or until thickened, continue to stir while cooking
Summer Bell Pepper Slaw
Ingredients
- 4 tablespoons of sugar
- 1/2 cup of apple cider vinegar
- 1 1/2 teaspoons of celery seed
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 3 bell peppers: red, orange and yellow, sliced into very thin strips
- 2 stalks of celery, finely chopped
- 4 scallions chopped
- 1/2 head of green cabbage, thinly sliced
- 3 tablespoons of whole grain mustard
- 1/2 cup of mayonnaise
Directions
- Whisk together the sugar, salt and pepper with the vinegar in a large bowl until dissolved
- Now add the celery seed.
- Mix bell peppers, celery, scallions and cabbage in a bowl and dress with mayonnaise and mustard
- Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour
Whole Wheat Pulled Pork Summer Vegetable Pasta Salad
Ingredients
- 1 box of whole wheat pasta, any shape you like
- 2 teaspoons of apple cider vinegar
- 1 teaspoon of Texas Pete
- 1/2 teaspoon of chili powder
- 1/4 teaspoon of garlic powder
- 1 cup of mayonnaise
- 1/2 cup of Bib's barbecue sauce, or sauce of your choice
- 2 ears of roasted corn, cut off the cob
- 1 red bell pepper seeded and chopped
- 2 ribs of celery, chopped fine
- 2 whole green onions sliced
- 8 oz of bibs pulled pork, or your own backyard pulled pork
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
- Cook pasta as directed on box, strain and cool
- Mix together vinegar, Texas Pete, chili powder, garlic, mayonnaise, barbecue sauce and all the chopped vegetables. Coat well
- Now pour sauce and vegetables over pasta and toss, and add pulled pork and mix well
- May add more barbecue sauce if needed
- Serve in a hollowed-out tomato or bell pepper or as a side