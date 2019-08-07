WINNING MEGA MILLIONS NUMBERS: 43-31-17-55-11 (16)

Bib’s Downtown in Winston-Salem shares some great recipes for your end-of-summer party

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Host an end-of-summer party or back-to-school bash with these delicious backyard dishes from Bib's Downtown in Winston-Salem. Shannon Smith shows us on this Recipe Wednesday.

Fresh Summer Peach Salsa

Ingredients

  • 4 fresh peaches peeled and chopped
  • 2 cups of fresh diced pineapple
  • 1 small red onion diced
  • 1 red bell pepper diced
  • 1 fresh jalapeno seeded and diced
  • 1 small bunch of fresh cilantro chopped
  • The juice of 1 fresh lime (may need more)
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • A pinch of cayenne pepper

Directions

  • Combine all ingredients in a large bowl
  • Toss in salt and pepper again to taste
  • Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour

Smoked Brisket Hot Dog Chili

Ingredients

  • 3 cups of finely chopped smoked brisket
  • 1/2 of an onion, chopped
  • 4 cups of water
  • 6 cups of ketchup
  • 1/2 cup of brown sugar
  • 3 tablespoons of chili powder
  • 2 teaspoons of salt
  • 1 teaspoon of black pepper
  • 2 teaspoons of Worcestershire sauce

Directions

  • Combine brisket onions and water and bring to a boil
  • Turn down to a simmer and cook for about 15 minutes
  • Now add ketchup, brown sugar, chili powder, salt and pepper and Worcestershire sauce
  • Turn heat to low medium and simmer for about 45 minutes or until thickened, continue to stir while cooking

Summer Bell Pepper Slaw

Ingredients

  • 4 tablespoons of sugar
  • 1/2 cup of apple cider vinegar
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons of celery seed
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 3 bell peppers: red, orange and yellow, sliced into very thin strips
  • 2 stalks of celery, finely chopped
  • 4 scallions chopped
  • 1/2 head of green cabbage, thinly sliced
  • 3 tablespoons of whole grain mustard
  • 1/2 cup of mayonnaise

Directions

  • Whisk together the sugar, salt and pepper with the vinegar in a large bowl until dissolved
  • Now add the celery seed.
  • Mix bell peppers, celery, scallions and cabbage in a bowl and dress with mayonnaise and mustard
  • Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour

Whole Wheat Pulled Pork Summer Vegetable Pasta Salad

Ingredients

  • 1 box of whole wheat pasta, any shape you like
  • 2 teaspoons of apple cider vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon of Texas Pete
  • 1/2 teaspoon of chili powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon of garlic powder
  • 1 cup of mayonnaise
  • 1/2 cup of Bib's barbecue sauce, or sauce of your choice
  • 2 ears of roasted corn, cut off the cob
  • 1 red bell pepper seeded and chopped
  • 2 ribs of celery, chopped fine
  • 2 whole green onions sliced
  • 8 oz of bibs pulled pork, or your own backyard pulled pork
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

  • Cook pasta as directed on box, strain and cool
  • Mix together vinegar, Texas Pete, chili powder, garlic, mayonnaise, barbecue sauce and all the chopped vegetables. Coat well
  • Now pour sauce and vegetables over pasta and toss, and add pulled pork and mix well
  • May add more barbecue sauce if needed
  • Serve in a hollowed-out tomato or bell pepper or as a side
