Archdale man accused of assaulting people in Randolph County home

Posted 11:54 am, August 7, 2019

Daniel Abadin Lloga

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting people in a Randolph County home, according to the sheriff’s office.

The victims told deputies Tuesday that Daniel Abadin Lloga, 22, of Archdale, forced his way into their home in the Trinity area and assaulted them.

Deputies found Lloga at his home and arrested him on charges of felony breaking and entering to terrorize or injure, misdemeanor assault and misdemeanor assault on a female.

The suspect received no bond.

 

