2 wanted after armed robbery at Randleman convenience store

RANDLEMAN, N.C. — Randleman police are searching for two men after an armed robbery at a convenience store Wednesday morning.

Officers came to the Citgo at 1114 S. Main St. at 10:18 a.m. after the robbery was reported.

Officers were told a black Toyota Corolla pulled up to the store and the passenger got out and came into the store.

The robber was wearing a white mask, light blue long-sleeved T-shirt, blue latex gloves, blue jeans, white high top tennis shoes and a backpack.

The robber pointed a handgun at store employees and told them to give him money. An employee gave him money and he left the store and got back in the car.

The driver took off on U.S. 311 Ext. headed north.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to call the Randleman Police Department at (336) 495-7510.