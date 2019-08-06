Woman sent to hospital after shot in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A woman was taken to the hospital after Greensboro police found her with a gunshot wound.

At about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim on the 4000 block of Sellers Avenue, according to police.

At the scene, officers found a woman with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

The woman was taken to a hospital conscious and in stable condition.

Officers report there is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.