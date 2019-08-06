Woman fights off coyote with baseball bat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAHWAH, N.J. -- A New Jersey mother of three is on the road to recovery after she was viciously attacked while walking past a neighbor's house Friday, WCBS reports.

Doreen Latargia Entrup, 53, has multiple bite marks all over her body and 14 puncture wounds in total from one coyote.

"It was biting me on back of my thigh and biting me. it wouldn't leave me alone it just kept biting it was on its hind legs up to my shoulder, Entrup said.

If u encounter a coyote. DO NOT TURN YOUR BACK & RUN, Make yourself as big and loud as possible. Call 9-1-1. Keep your pets inside. Secure your trash receptacles, Make as much noise as possible, throw small sticks to scare them away pic.twitter.com/dmqtkna3il — Mahwah Police Dept. (@Mahwah_Police) August 3, 2019

Entrup was on a peaceful stroll in her neighborhood when the animal suddenly charged right at her.

"When I turned around to reassess the situation, I thought coyote would be gone and to my shock, it was like on my bottom," Entrup said.

She says it got onto its hind legs almost as tall as her and began attacking her.

"I was scared because I didn't know what else could happen other than puncture wounds. I didn't know if it would just latch on and not let go," Entrup said.

Entrup was able to find a baseball bat inside the garage and fight the coyote off.

"I hit at it with a bat and it moved away," Entrup said.

Entrup got rabies shots and blood tests at the hospital.

The animal coyote was last spotted Saturday afternoon.

Police set traps to catch it.