Victim, suspect identified in fatal shooting outside BJ’s Restaurant in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Winston-Salem police have released the identities of the victim and suspect in Tuesday's fatal shooting outside BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse.

Robert Anthony Granato is charged with murder and carrying a concealed gun.

Winston-Salem police came to the restaurant at 3:41 p.m. after a reported shooting.

Officers found Julius Randolph Sampson Jr., 32, of Winston-Salem, with a gunshot wound. Sampson was treated but later died at the scene.

Winston-Salem police said Granato and Sampson got into an argument in the restaurant. The argument continued outside the restaurant and Sampson was shot, police said.

Granato is being held in jail with no bond allowed.