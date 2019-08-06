USPS semi-truck burns in NC, mail destroyed
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — A semi-truck caught fire on the way to Jacksonville Monday and some of the mail was destroyed in the blaze, WCTI reports.
The United States Postal Service says first responders acted quickly, so some mail was salvaged and they will try to deliver as much of it as possible after the fire.
The semi-truck was going to the following Post Offices:
- Jacksonville Main (719 New Bridge St.)
- Jacksonville Brynn Marr (279 Huff Drive)
- Emerald Isle (142 Eastview Drive)
- Hubert (382 Hubert Blvd.)
- Swansboro (664 W Corbett Ave.)
The USPS says the people who may have mail that was impacted in the fire will be notified in a letter.
If you want to know if your mail was affected, you can call the USPS Consumer Affairs office at (704) 393-4443.