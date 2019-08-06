× USPS semi-truck burns in NC, mail destroyed

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — A semi-truck caught fire on the way to Jacksonville Monday and some of the mail was destroyed in the blaze, WCTI reports.

The semi-truck was going to the following Post Offices:

Jacksonville Main (719 New Bridge St.)

Jacksonville Brynn Marr (279 Huff Drive)

Emerald Isle (142 Eastview Drive)

Hubert (382 Hubert Blvd.)

Swansboro (664 W Corbett Ave.)

The USPS says the people who may have mail that was impacted in the fire will be notified in a letter.

If you want to know if your mail was affected, you can call the USPS Consumer Affairs office at (704) 393-4443.