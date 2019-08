Please enable Javascript to watch this video

How long is your child's back-to school shopping list? Probably longer than your wallet would like.

From school clothes to school supplies, parents will spend the next few weeks getting everything their child needs for school. You just have to shop smart.

First, make a list.

Be sure you know everything you need and stick to the list.

Do some price comparisons, and try googling the item.

Find out more strategies to stretch that back-to-school budget in this week's Mommy Matters.