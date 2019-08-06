Talieek is looking for a Forever Family

This video include footage of Talieek when he was 15 years old in 2018. He is now 16.

Talieek, now 16 years old, is looking for his Forever Family.

"I am kind of interested in engineering, work on foreign cars," he said. "I always wanted a Lambo."

Child Advocate Jolee Falson said he also likes to crochet and paint.

"With my old friends we used to rap together because I like NBA YoungBoy, he inspires me. Kodak Black, A Boogie, Young M.A." Talieek said.

Falson said Talieek need a family who can stick with him and ideally take in both him and his brother.

Talieek said he especially wants a family that is caring.