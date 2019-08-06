× Registered sex offender sentenced after caught working as magician at Winston-Salem ‘Family Fun’ nights

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A registered Rockingham County sex offender repeatedly violated state law by performing magic tricks for children and adults at a Winston-Salem restaurant, a Forsyth County prosecutor said in court Monday, the Winston-Salem Journal reports.

Kevin Daniel Pegram, 35, of Kimrake Lane in Madison, pleaded guilty in Forsyth Superior Court to 10 counts of being unlawfully on premises. At the time of the offenses, he was on post-supervised release and wearing an ankle bracelet, which authorities used to track his whereabouts, according to prosecutors.

Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court consolidated the charges into four separate judgments as part of a plea arrangement. He ordered Pegram to serve a minimum of two years and eight months with a maximum of six years and four months in prison.

Pegram had previously been convicted on several charges of sexual exploitation of minors, indecent liberties and second-degree rape and was released from prison in 2015.

As a registered sex offender, Pegram is prohibited from going to places or living near places frequented by children, including schools and playgrounds.

Assistant District Attorney Lizmar Bosques said Pegram repeatedly violated that prohibition when he was performing as a magician, under the alias “Angelo Colletie,” during Family Fun Night at the Mario’s Pizza restaurant on Cloverdale Avenue, as well as in Greensboro, Bosques said.

Read more at the Winston-Salem Journal.