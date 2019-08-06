Queen Latifah to play Ursula in ‘The Little Mermaid’ live-action TV remake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Some big names have been cast for the live TV version of the animated Disney classic "The Little Mermaid."

it will star Queen Latifah as the evil sea witch Ursula.A

Reggae star Shaggy has been cast as Sebastian, the meddling crab

Auli'i Cravalho, the voice of Disney's Moana, will play Ariel.

The production is described as a hybrid that will include intricate sets and costumes along with music from the original 1989 film and the 2008 broadway stage show.

"The wonderful world of Disney presents the little mermaid live!" airs Nov. 5 on ABC.

The production shouldn't be confused with Disney's own live-action cinematic remake of "The Little Mermaid."

The movie will star Halle Bailey as Ariel.